Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: The Bollywood diva is busy doing her ambitious project Manikarnika. Kangana Ranaut was spotted on the event by Timekeepers x Choppard. She was looking gorgeous in a white off-shoulder gown. The makers of the movie are facing a big resistance from Kangana Ranaut as they are not clearing the dues of junior artists and workers, according to Federation of Western India Cine Employees. The movie is expected to release on 25th January 2019 is being delayed by the actress. She has said on public portal that she won’t come for the shoot untill the dues are cleared by the makers. The movie is still in post-production. The shoot stopped on Wednesday at Filmcity, Mumbai. The movie is halted to start a motion debate on paying money to junior artist and small workers on the movie. Kangana has again spoken bravely on this issue as she regards her movie as a big budget film. According to the reports, its been three months since the makers have not given the due money to the junior artistes. Daily wage workers have about Rs. 40 lakh dues, about Rs. 90 lakh dues for light vendors were promised but not given.

The disparity caused by the producers should be removed and equal respect and remuneration should be provided by the authority. Kangana spoke about the plight of such small artists who give everything to the movie but in return don’t get enough respect and money on time. She also bashed about the ego-centric Bollywood actors who live in their bubble and don’t seek to live in a modest way.

