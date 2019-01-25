Manikarnika movie review: One of the most awaited movies of the year 2019 Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut in lead role and Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, among others in pivotal roles is all set to release today on January 25, 2019. The story is of one of the most prominent freedom fighters of our nation Rani Lakshmi Bai.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi movie review: We all have heard about Rani Lakshmi Bai, read about her in our various history books but haven’t ever seen her come alive on screens. As one of the most awaited movies of the year 2019 Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut in lead role is out here is my opinion on the movie Manikarnika. The movie can’t be obviously compared to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s war drama Padmavati or Baahubali but the makers have ensured that the film got the scale it deserved.

To begin with, the cinematography, action effects, sound effects, everything is breathtaking and will keep you occupied till the very last moment. Though the first half was slow, the second half made up for it. However, in the last, it felt like the makers just wanted to get done with the movie, so it sort off had an abrupt ending and left audience pining for more. The most interesting part about this movie except the action sequels is that we get to know Rani Lakshmi bai’s childhood- how she became the queen of Jhansi.

The movie also stars television queen Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai, Atul Kulkarni as Tantya Tope, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Richard Keep as General Hugh Rose, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao, Yash Tonk as Rao Tula Ram, Mishti as Kashibai among others. Though the supporting cast had minimal roles yet memorable ones. We all know how exceptional of an actor Kangana Ranaut is whether it be Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and now Manikarnika, she is a perfectionist who puts her heart and soul into whatever role she takes.

According to me, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a must watch and you shouldn’t miss this movie. On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut recently released a statement saying that there will be a third sequel to Bollywood blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu and the fans are eagerly waiting for romcom film to hit the theatres.

