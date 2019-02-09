Manikarnika overseas box-office collection: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a historical period film, has crossed three million dollars in the international market. Sharing the same, the film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that on February 07, 2019, the movie had crossed $ 3.1 mn that is Rs 22.06 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same. On February 7 2019, the movie itself crossed $ 3.1 mn that is Rs 22.06 crore. The key market where it outperformed in the market are USA, Canada , GCC, UAE, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. Collaboratively, it collected around $ 1.14 million in USA and Canada. In UAE and GCC, it collected around $ 861k. However, in Uk, it earned $ 212k and in Australia and New Zealand and Fiji, it collected $ 279k. Other territories are still being updated.

#Manikarnika crosses $ 3 mn from international markets… Total till 7 Feb 2019: $ 3.1 mn [₹ 22.06 cr]… Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 1.14 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 861k

UK: $ 212k

Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 279k

Other territories still being updated. #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

Domestically, the movie is steady at the box-office. It had collected Rs 84.55 crore. It had earned Rs 61.15 crore in week 1 and week 2 it collected Rs 23.40 crore.

The movie was released along with Nawazudidn Siddiqui with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray. The movie has successfully given a competition to Sonam Kapoor’s latest release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. It had also failed to compete with Manikarnika in the box-office.

Kangana Ranaut who is quite vocal had expressed her disappointment. She said nobody in the Hindi film industry supports her or her film. Contrary to it, she has always praised their performances and films.

Starring Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Sadashiv Rao, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Richard Keep as General Hugh Rose and Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, the movie is made on the budget of Rs 80 crores.

