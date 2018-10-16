Manikarnika party: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's evening gowns have always been a talk of the tinsel town. Kangana's flawless dressing sense and her experiment with style have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. This time stepping out for her movie, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi wrap up party, she left us wowed in a sheer bodycon. She looks gorgeous as ever.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s class apart fashion sense have always been praiseworthy. Be it on the red carpet or at a simple outing, she has made heads turn whenever she steps out. Recently, the 31-year-old actor attended the wrap-up party of Manikarnika and she looks every inch diva. The team of Kangana Ranaut has shared several photographs on Instagram where she looks fabulous in her outfit. Kangana Ranaut chose to wear a sheer shimmery strappy outfit.

The floral embroidery in the bottom of the outfit added more drama in her attire. The dewy make-up and beige stilletoes rounded her lookout. The dark shade lipstick added more glam and matches perfectly with her ensemble.

Manikarnika wrap up party was a low key affair at a restaurant in Mumbai. The crew members of the movie, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel attended the party.

We simply can’t take our eyes off this glittery attire and we think that it should be a perfect attire for a disco party.

Stunning Kangana Ranaut has hardly left the fashion police unimpressed with her embellished gowns or simple denims and tees. Like every time, her photographs took the Internet by storm. We have compiled a list of several photographs from which you can take a hint to revamp your wardrobe.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be featuring in a historical periodic film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film and left her fans impressed with her new avatar.

