Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: Kangana Ranaut was lately spotted at the promotion of her upcoming film Manikarnika, where the diva wore a beautiful satin pink saare which had golden work on it. To complete the look she opted for heavy golden earnings and subtle makeup-that included her lightish smokey eyes, lip shade and tiny bindi.

Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: The queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut, who has won innumerable hearts for her versatile performances in films like Queen, Fashion, Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, was spotted at an event promoting her upcoming film titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. While her beauty is inevitable, her dress sense is more than unique. At one of the promotional events, the diva wore a beautiful satin pink saare which had golden work on it.

To give it a little twist to the outfit. she wore a dark greenish blouse with it. To complete the look she opted for heavy golden earnings and subtle makeup-that included her lightish smokey eyes, lip shade and tiny bindi, that actually added too much beauty to her entire look.

In the below post, the beautiful Kangana is seen in a bright golden saare with a little dark golden blouse. The best part about her look was her heavy neckpiece and subtle makeup which she carried with grace and class.

Besides acting, the diva has also directed a few scenes in the forthcoming Manikarnika. The film centers around the life of Rani Laxmibai and her movement against the East India Company in the first fight of Independence, that is the mutiny of 1857.

