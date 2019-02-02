Manikarnika: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to co-director Krish's claims by saying that he would not get anything by attacking her. If he has any issues then he should talk to the producers and be ready to prove his claims. She added that her next directorial venture would be better than Manikarnika.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has finally hit the theatrical screens but the controversies surrounding the film do not seem to end anytime soon. After Manikarnika’s co-director Krish questioned Kangana’s claims of directing 70 percent of the film, the actor has responded to the allegations in her interaction with an entertainment portal.

Stating that Krish has been credited for his work in Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut said that he should talk to the producers if he has any issues and not attack her. Urging him to prove his claims, Kangana responded that talking to the media about it will result in nothing. Clarifying that all the important decisions related to the film have been taken by her, Kangana added that the film has been released and nothing can happen now.

Hinting at her next directorial, Kangana said that her next venture will be better than Manikarnika. The actor added that she has become a director on her own merit and if people want leadership roles then they should work hard for it and earn their place.

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta in key roles, Manikarnika has witnessed an impressive start at the box office. Since its first week, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 64.65 crore.

