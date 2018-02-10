Sarva Brahmin Samaj has withdrawn their protest against Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika after receiving a written assurance from the filmmakers that no distortion of history would take place in the film. Suresh Mishra, President of the Brahmin group said that the filmmakers have assured them that if they err in future then can always rebut them. Manikarnika is based on 19th century of queen of Jhansi and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.

The filmmakers of Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Brahmin outfit group Sarva Brahmin Samaj has withdrawn their protest against the film. The decision was taken after a written assurance was provided to them from the filmmakers that no distortion of history would take place in the film. Suresh Mishra, President, Sarva Brahman Mahasabha said in a statement, “We withdraw our protests. And they have assured us in writing, so if they err in future, we can always rebut them.”

Based on 19th century queen of Jhansi and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai, the film was opposed on the grounds that it distorts history and depicts a love affair between the queen and a British man. The Brahmin group had earlier said, “We learnt about it from our friends and acquaintances in various parts of Rajasthan where some scenes of the film are being shot. The film is based on a foreigner’s book and tries to dampen the queen’s reputation.”

Responding to the claims, the makers of Manikarnika had clarified that the film neither distorts history or nor does it portray anything objectionable. Film producer Kamal Jain released a statement, “As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai’s character and have consulted historians and scholars. Rani Laxmibai was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leaders our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour and the film’s story depicts the same.”

He added “The film doesn’t portray anything objectionable about Rani Laxmibai and nor has the film distorted the history in anyway. The film showcases Rani Laxmibai in a most respectful manner and is an inspirational story, which every kid and every member of a family would love to see. We as country would be proud to showcase the bravery, courage and heroism of Rani Laxmibai to the world.” The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 27, 2018.