Manikarnika teaser: Helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the much-awaited teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been finally released. Featuring Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmibai, the film promises to be a blockbuster hit and has raised excitement among the audience. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut is making all the right buzz as the teaser of the film releases today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, 2018. Ever since the teaser has released, film critics and audience cannot stop showering compliments on Kangana’s power-packed performance, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi’s solid direction and the scale on which the film has been made.

Looking at the early reviews coming in, it can be said that the film is expected to set the box office on fire and emerge as the biggest blockbuster of 2019. Based on the courage and bravery of the queen of Jhansi, Manikarnika is also expected to set new benchmarks for women-oriented films in Bollywood.

As Manikarnika impresses one and all, here are 5 things that stood out and makes the film one of the most anticipated releases in recent times.

1. Kangana Ranaut as the star performer – Known for delivering phenomenal performances in films Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and Fashion, Manikarnika comes across as the most challenging yet biggest release of Kangana till date and she is rocking it. From redefining grace and elegance as the queen of Jhansi to fighting for the country like an absolute warrior, the actor has proved that she is the right choice for the role. Looking at the teaser, we can say that Manikarnika is a one-woman show.

2. Action sequences: Directed by Hollywood action director Nick Powell, Manikarnika is setting new standards as this is the first time that a Bollywood leading lady is fighting it out with the enemies on the battleground. Armed with arm guards and a sword in her hand, Kangana is giving a tough competition to Bollywood’s action heroes.

3. Amitabh Bachchan: The voice-over of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan comes across a surprise element in the teaser. With ‘Khoob ladhi mardaani..’ being recited in Big B’s deep voice, one can say that nobody could have introduced the queen better than him.

4. Cinematography: Be it Kangana’s glorious entry to battle sequences, V Viyandra Prasad’s screenplay is giving a grand look to the film, placing it among the ranks of previous big releases like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Jodhaa Akbar.

5. Glorious history: Based on the courage, bravery and valour of Rani of Jhansi Lakshmibai who became a symbol of resistance to British Raj, Manikarnika brings forth a significant chapter from Indian history which is a compelling reason for everyone to hit the screens.

Have a look at the teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika teaser here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More