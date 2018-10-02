The much-awaited movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut has been in headlines for several reasons. But now after unveiling the trailer, the makers have raised our curiosity to watch the movie. Before the film hits the theatres, we must tell you the movie is made on a high budget. Check out all the details.

Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited period film Manikarnika had been in headlines ever since the film has been announced. Be it about vandalisation of the shooting set or the filmmakers’ fallout over the movie, every single detail had been the hot topic of the tinsel town. On October 2, Tuesday, the Manikarnika makers released the teaser of the film and took the social media by storm. However, a visually appealing teaser that consists of magnificent shooting sets and beautiful ornaments, costed the makers a lot of pennies. As per reports, after a series of production delays and reshoots, Manikarnika’s budget rapidly escalated from Rs 60 crore to Rs 125 crore.

The reason behind the same was there were several scenes which were not properly explored and were reduced to fleeting moments because of which they had to shoot those scenes again. Those scenes were integral for the makers as they shed light into Rani Laxmibai’s personal life such as her marriage and the loss of her first child.

Meanwhile, some section of netizens have given a thumbs up to the teaser but it didn’t go well with some of them. Twitterati has made several memes to tickle your funny bones.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an Indian epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai, The Queen of Jhansi. Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role of Rani Laxmibai. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Kangana Ranaut, Jishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongappa, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayub. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

The movie is a tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, one of the freedom fighters who declared a war against the British Raj in the Indian Independence struggle.

