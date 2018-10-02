Manikarnika teaser: The much-awaited teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been finally released. Released on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, the teaser is garnering praises from everyone on social media. Based on the life of queen of Jhansi Rani Lakshmi, the much-awaited film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

With a power-packed storytelling, phenomenal acting and the scale on which the film is being made, the film has emerged as one of the most awaited films of 2019. After the teaser of the film released today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, it is garnering compliments from all fronts. From film critics to the audience, Kangana Ranaut has left everyone impressed.

Here’s how Twitterati is reacting to the teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi:

To raise the excitement among the audience, the makers have been releasing several stills from the film. From a queen to a warrior, the character of the queen of Jhansi has been effortlessly adapted by Kangana Ranaut.

With all the buzz around the film, Manikarnika has not been immune from controversies. After being accused by Sarva Brahman Mahasabha of alleged distortion of facts, actors Swati Semwal and Sonu Sood walked out of the film. When Swati was quipped about the same, she stated that she has decided to leave the project. Stating the reason behind the same, Swati stated that even earlier she was in two minds but when her team had a meeting with the makers, she decided to walk out because she does not think that the film is good for the career path she is taking.

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and co-produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

Check out the teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi here:

