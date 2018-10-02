Manikarnika teaser LIVE Updates: Get excited as the much-awaited teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to release today. Starring Kangana Ranaut as the queen of Jhansi, Manikarnika has been making headlines ever since the film has been announced. To amp up the excitement of the audience, the makers have been releasing a series of posters that reflect the freedom fighter’s bravery and courage.

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2018. With this, the film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, that is scheduled to release on the same day. Along with Kangana Ranaut, television actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with popular telly show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, will also be seen in the film and will mark as her Bollywood debut.

Live Blog

