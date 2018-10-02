Manikarnika teaser LIVE Updates:  Get excited as the much-awaited teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to release today. Starring Kangana Ranaut as the queen of Jhansi, Manikarnika has been making headlines ever since the film has been announced. To amp up the excitement of the audience, the makers have been releasing a series of posters that reflect the freedom fighter’s bravery and courage.

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2018. With this, the film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, that is scheduled to release on the same day. Along with Kangana Ranaut, television actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with popular telly show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, will also be seen in the film and will mark as her Bollywood debut.

Live Blog

10:15 (IST)

Film critic RJ Alok praises Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika teaser.

10:03 (IST)

Tweeple say the teaser of Manikarnika is much better than Thugs of Hindostan.

09:55 (IST)

Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel says Manikarnika teaser looks brilliant!

09:49 (IST)

Twitterati says if there was any actor that could have done justice to Rani Lakshibai, it was Kangana Ranaut.

09:47 (IST)

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika is expected to break box office records.

09:42 (IST)

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adrash praises Manikarnika teaser.

09:34 (IST)

Manikarnika teaser starring Kangana Ranaut released! Watch here:

09:00 (IST)

Get set to experience bravery and courage as the teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be released shortly.

08:57 (IST)

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika's teaser to be released at 9:30 AM.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 