Manikarnika teaser LIVE Updates: Get excited as the much-awaited teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to release today. Starring Kangana Ranaut as the queen of Jhansi, Manikarnika has been making headlines ever since the film has been announced. To amp up the excitement of the audience, the makers have been releasing a series of posters that reflect the freedom fighter’s bravery and courage.
Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2018. With this, the film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, that is scheduled to release on the same day. Along with Kangana Ranaut, television actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with popular telly show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, will also be seen in the film and will mark as her Bollywood debut.
Film critic RJ Alok praises Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika teaser.
INCREDIBLE, MIND BLOWING ,Above PAR #ManikarnikaTeaser— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 2, 2018
खूब लड़ी मर्दानी थी वो झाँसी वाली रानी थी...#Manikarnika Brilliant Queen #KanganaRanaut @Jisshusengupta @anky1912 @DirKrish @KamalJain_TheKJ @ZeeStudios_
and @SrBachchan 's Voice 😍#RjAlok
Tweeple say the teaser of Manikarnika is much better than Thugs of Hindostan.
#ManikarnikaTeaser is way better than thugs and 2.0. I'm a proud mom today. Kangana delivered and how. The last "har har mahadev" and the anger in her eyes, I cannot wait for the movie. #KanganaRanaut— Daisy (@filmypahaadi) October 2, 2018
Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel says Manikarnika teaser looks brilliant!
One word for #ManikarnikaTeaser “ BRILLIANT “ Super Duper HIT . #ManiKarnika https://t.co/6jvT2AOQmY— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 2, 2018
Twitterati says if there was any actor that could have done justice to Rani Lakshibai, it was Kangana Ranaut.
If there was any actress that could have done justice to Rani Lakshmibai it was indeed #KanganaRanuat #ManikarnikaTeaser @ZeeStudios_ @DirKrish @shariqpatel @KamalJain_TheKJ @anky1912 @Mdzeeshanayyubhttps://t.co/hBve6FllE7— Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) October 2, 2018
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika is expected to break box office records.
The grandeur of the movie is very evident in the teaser. Manikarnika will be one movie that will not only shatter BO records but make India proud #ManikarnikaTeaser @ZeeStudios_ #KanganaRanauthttps://t.co/VP8rGHuPmI— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 2, 2018
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adrash praises Manikarnika teaser.
POWERFUL... BRILLIANT... Teaser of #Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi... Stars Kangna Ranaut... Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend... #ManikarnikaTeaser: https://t.co/dsgUnAB58n pic.twitter.com/toYaBjd3Ya— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2018
Manikarnika teaser starring Kangana Ranaut released! Watch here:
Get set to experience bravery and courage as the teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be released shortly.
Experience an unforgettable tale of the warrior of Jhansi with the #ManikarnikaTeaser today at 9:30 am⚔️ Set your reminders! #Manikarnika #KanganaRanaut #DannyDenzongpa @mohdzeeshanayyub @senguptajisshu @lokhandeankita #KrishJagarlamudi #ShariqPatel #KamalJain @zeestudiosofficial
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika's teaser to be released at 9:30 AM.
एक रानी की कहानी जिसने बदला इतिहास, देखिए उसकी झलक, #ManikarnikaTeaser में, out at 9:30 am⚔ #Manikarnika #KanganaRanaut #DannyDenzongpa #Mdzeeshanayyub @senguptajisshu @lokhandeankita #RadhaKrishnaJagrlamudi #shariqpatel @KamalJain_TheKJ @zeestudiosofficial @nishantpitti #PrasoonJoshi @shankarehsaanloy #AtulKulkarni #VijayendraPrasad #Bollywood #Poster #UpcomingMovie #RepublicDay2019