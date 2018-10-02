Manikarnika teaser review: The much-awaited teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has finally released. Featuring Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut as the queen of Jhansi, the film is expected to set new benchmarks and shine through as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. Helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamud, the film will hit the screens on January 25.

After much anticipation, the teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has finally released. Featuring Kangana Ranaut as the queen of Jhansi-Manikarnika, the teaser is as grand as one had expected and it lives up to all the expectations. Based on the courage and bravery of the freedom fighter, Kangana is doing full justice to her role as she gives a tough fight to the enemies and communicates a lot with her eyes.

From elements of grandeur and bravery beautifully weaved with emotions, the teaser stands out with Radha Krishna Jagarlamud’s direction and V Viyeyandra Prasad’s screenplay. With this, credits would have to be given to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice-over that comes as a surprise element.

As we move towards more women-oriented and women-led films in the Bollywood industry in recent times with films like Raazi, Hichki and Veere Di Wedding, Kangana Ranaut is setting the bar high.

Looking at the teaser of the film, we can say that it is for the very first time that a leading Bollywood lady can be seen taking charge, doing high voltage action sequences, taking the entire story forward on her shoulders and proving that she is here and she is here to rule on such a grand scale. It would not be wrong to say that while Rani Lakshmibai represented women power in real life, Kangana Ranaut is representing women power on-screen.

Since the teaser and trailer of the film often end up reflecting the fate of the film, Manikarnika has set high expectations and promises to take the box office by storm. Whether the film will be able to live up to the expectations or not, will only be decided once the film hits the screens next year on January 25, 2019.

Have a look at the teaser of Manikarnika here:

