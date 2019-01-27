Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande, R. Bhakti Klein, Nihar Pandya, Rajiv Kachroo, Yash Tonk starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has garnered Rs 26.85 crore at the box office on Day 2. Helmed by Radha Krishna, the epic biographical period drama based on Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and bankrolled by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: The much-awaited film of Kangana Ranaut that was in buzz before its release in the theatres, has finally witnessed growth at the box office. Helmed by Radha Krishna, the epic biographical period drama based on Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film has clashed with Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddique at the box office. Both the movies of popular Bollywood stars are expected to do well at the box office.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has earned Rs 18.10 crore at the box office on day 2 i.e. Saturday. Opened at Rs 8.75 crore, Kangana’s historical drama has so far garnered Rs 26.85 crore. Not just that, it started on a good note in the Internation market by collecting 117k dollars on Thursday, 438k dollars on Friday and 516k dollars on Saturday. It has so far collected 398k dollars in North America and 360k dollars in UAE market. Praising Kangana Ranaut’s power-packed performance in the film which hit the theatres on January 25, Adarsh thinks that the film is inspiring which has soul and scale.

#Manikarnika crosses $ 1 mn from international markets… Total till Sat [26 Jan 2019]: $ 1.071 mn [₹ 7.61 cr]…

Thu $ 117k

Fri $ 438k

Sat $ 516k

North America [$ 398k] and UAE-GCC [$ 360k] have performed best. #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost… Day 3 will be in double digits again… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

#OneWordReview…#Manikarnika: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Inspiring movie that has scale and soul… Kangana, take a bow. You’re terrific… First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring… Climax brilliant… Power, pride, patriotism – this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview pic.twitter.com/MLRnjBewws — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2019

Made under the banners of Kairos Kontent Studios, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Richard Keep, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Densongpa, Ankita Lokhande, R. Bhakti Klein, Nihar Pandya, Rajiv Kachroo, Yash Tonk, Unnati Davara, Taher Shabbir, Manish Wadhwa and Nalneesh Neel. The movie was released in 50 countries worldwide on 3700 screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

