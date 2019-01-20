Manikarnika: A week prior to the film release, Manikanika: The queen of Jhansi producer Kamal Jain has been hospitalised after a paralytic stroke. Latest reports state that the film producer is in a critical condition. On Saturday, the film producer released a statement on his official Twitter account and stated that it is certainly not the best time to be hospitalised. Starring Kangana Ranaut in a lead role, Manikarnika is slated for a theatrical release on January 25.

The journey of the much-anticipated film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to the cinema screens has turned out to be a tough one. Slated to hit the theatrical screens a day before Republic Day i.e January 25, the Kangana Ranaut-starrer has received another setback. Just a week prior to the film release, film producer Kamal Jain has been hospitalised after suffering a paralytic stroke and is currently in a critical condition, as per latest reports.

On Saturday, Kamal Jain took to his official Twitter account to post a heartfelt note for the Manikarnika team. Extending a vote of thanks to everyone associated with the film, he stated that this is certainly not the best time to be hospitalised and not being able to enjoy the fruits of their hard work. Reflecting on the hard work that has gone into making Manikarnika emerge as a blockbuster, Kamal Jain added that he hopes they get to enjoy the success of their collective dream.

Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork. My best wishes to all pic.twitter.com/VnYLYxXlJc — Kamal Jain (@KamalJain_TheKJ) January 19, 2019

Earlier this week, Manikarnika made headlines as Karni Sena expressed their dissent on the film release and threatened the makers of the same fate as Padmaavat. National Spokesperson and Ex major Dr Himanshu dismissed such claims soon after and stated that they are not opposing the film unless they do not have anything substantial. He added that certain people are using the name of the Hindu outfit group for their own vested interest and bringing them disrespute.

Reacting to the same, Kangana stated that even she is a Rajput and she will destroy anyone who comes in the way of the film release. On January 25, Manikarnika will clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray at the cinema screens.

