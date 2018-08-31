Kangana Ranaut was noted saying that he has not met Sonu Sood since 2017 when they last shot with Krish, the director of Manikarnika. The Queen of Bollywood further added by saying Sood was so busy shooting for Simmba that he couldn't even give appropriate dates to shoot with the actors. Ranaut added that Sonu refused to meet her even after the writers narrated the patchwork to him.

Dabangg star Sonu Sood decided to step out of the upcoming Kangana Ranaut movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. According to sources, the actor who is essaying the role of Sadashivrai Bhau decided to opt out of the film due to schedule issues. The actor who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, was in trouble to reshoot for some of the scenes with Kangana. Not just this, the star was bothered with the look as he was asked to go clean shave for the period film.

Well, upset with the fact that he left on such a note, Kangana said that Sonu is a dear friend to her and she even helped him up to launch the music of a film that he produced. Ranaut thinks that the actor refused to work for the movie as he had work under a woman director.

The actor further added by saying that the last time when she has a word with Sood, he suggested her to go ahead with someone else and when she narrated the script to Zeeshan Ayyub, Sonu called the studio and gave the dates but it was too late as Zeeshan gave the dates.

Tanu Weds Manu actor concluded by saying that Sonu himself shot the Kushti scenes with the director even when they were not in the scripts. She further went on questioning that how is she the culprit and what is her fault in the entire scenario.

