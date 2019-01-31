Manikarnika, The Queen of Jhansi: The star who played the role of Kashi Bai- Mishti Chakravarty has accused Kangana Ranaut of making false promises. The movie has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office and is still running high at the box office. Take a look at what former director of Manikarnika feels about Kangana directorial here.

Manikarnika, The Queen of Jhansi: Mishti Chakravarty who played the role of Kashi Bai in period action war drama recently in an interview with a leading daily said that Kangana Ranaut made fake promises and only focussed on herself by cutting scenes of other supporting actors. She further on even said that I was surprised when I saw the final version of the movie, this wasn’t what I was expecting, this wasn’t we shot for, this was not what I was promised. Continuing Manikarnika director’s throne debate Mishti said that she will support Krish’s version that Kangana modified the movie in the edit.

To glorify yourself you don’t need to cut scenes, if you are great you will stand out in the crowd but if you ‘re underconfident you will want all the glory for yourself- Mishti Chakravarty told a leading daily whereas Krish, former director of Manikarnika said- The movie was not made to glorify Kangana Ranaut it was meant to show our great freedom fighters. Mishti further on added that-After watching the movie there is no scope for other actors so there was no need to make fake promises.

Recently, Biz analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share that the movie has earned Rs. 56 crores in 6 days at the box office and is still riding high.

