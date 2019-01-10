Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi song Vijayi Bhava: The much-anticipated film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to finally hit the screens on January 25. To raise excitement for the same, the makers of the film have released the first song titled Vijayi Bhava. Manikarnika will mark the debut of telly actor Ankita Lokhande.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika has been in the news ever since the film has been announced. As the film gears to hit the screens on Republic Day weekend, i.e January 25, the makers of the film have released the first song titled Vijayi Bhava. Interestingly, the music of Manikarnika was launched at an event in Mumbai that saw Kangana as well as telly actor Ankita Lokhande in attendance.

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, penned by Prasoon Joshi and music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song witnesses Kangana Ranaut as Manikarnika gearing up for victory. Making an effortless transition from a queen to a warrior, the song Vijayi Bhava features Kangana showcasing her sword-fighting skills. In the song, one can also spot telly actor Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai gearing up for the battlefield.

At the box office, Manikarnika will face a box office clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray. On being asked about the same on music launch, Kangana stated that nobody has asked or approached them to shift the release date. Since it is a big window, she thinks both the films can easily release on the same day and there is no such pressure.

