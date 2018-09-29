Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi teaser: Helmed by Krish, Manikarnika will hit the theatres on January 25 while the makers of the biographical drama have decided to release this teaser on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Based on famous female warrior Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, the film stars Bollywood celebs like Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Taher Shabbir and R. Bhakti Klein.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi teaser: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to announce the release date of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Helmed by Krish, Manikarnika will hit the theatres on January 25 while the makers of the biographical drama have decided to release this teaser on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. The Queen actor looks goddess in her latest Manikarnika look. In red and green saree adorned with gold jewellery, the beauty looks elegant.

#Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi teaser to be released on Gandhi Jayanti [2 Oct]… 25 Jan 2019 release… #RepublicDayWeekend

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the much-anticipated film of Kangana Ranaut is made under the banners of Kairos Kontent Studios & EaseMyTrip. Based on famous female warrior Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, the film stars Bollywood celebs like Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Taher Shabbir and R. Bhakti Klein.

Ever since the film went on floors, Manikarnika has been in the news for no good reasons. One of the most controversial films of the year, Manikarnika had to face a lot of backlash from its cast and crew. Earlier, the director of the film Krish decided to leave it midway due to Ranaut’s excessive involvement in the making. Sonu Sood, on the other hand, left the project amidst the controversy garnering in between the makers and Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted seeking Ganpati Bappa’s special blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. Take a look at the beautiful and elegant photo shared by Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram team on the official social media handle.

