One of the most awaited movies of the year, Manikarnika dropped its teaser on October 1 and made the audience even more excited for its release. Now, the makers have released the official trailer and it is worth all the wait. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has a historic storyline which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, playing the magnificent role of Queen of Jhansi. The historical drama has a fierce presentation and all the characters have a great significance. The action sequels in the movie will leave you breathless and leave a deep impression.

The movie has been garnering a lot of attention since the time it was announced. With all the heart-touching emotional scenes and action-packed sequels, the trailer is definitely worth a watch. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the move is a big budget production. Even after all the controversies that surrounded the movie, it managed to keep the excitement alive. And now, the audience is loving the fierce drama from the core.

Manikarnika will be starring Ankita Lokhande as Jalkari Bai, Richard Keep as general High Rose, Danny Denzongpa, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Yash Tonk, Suresh Oberoi and Amit Behl. Leading the cast, Kangana Ranaut can be seen perfectly blending herself into the character of Queen of Jhansi. Be it in the mode of a warrior, or a mother or a wife, Kangana looks convincing in all of it. With the intense expressions on her face, she is letting out every emotion in a perfect proportion, making it all look very real.

Well, every glimpse of Kangana in this movie will take you back to the time when the brave queen fought her battle. With a passionate and heart-wrenching storyline and the authentic direction of it, the film is ready to set the box-office on fire, Manikarnika is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

