Manikarnika trailer LIVE Updates: Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Starring Kangana Ranaut in a lead role, Manikarnika is based on the life of real-life warrior queen and freedom fighter Manikarnika. After an overwhelming reaction to the teaser of the film, the makers are all set to release the much-awaited trailer today, i.e December 18. Before the trailer launch, the filmmakers have also released new posters which introduce prominent characters of the film to the audience.
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the posters. Interestingly, Telly actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with her stint in the show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, will be seen making her debut in Bollywood in the film.
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India.
As it is often the trailer of the film that decides the fate of the film, it will be interesting to note whether Manikarnika will be able to set new records or not.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika trailer here:
Live Updates
Soap opera star Ankita Lokhande to play the role of Jhalkari Bai
Manikarnika trailer launch: Ankita Lokhande to play the role of Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The trailer will be launched today-18 Dec 2018 at 2 pm. The movie will hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019.
Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi... Stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead... Trailer launch on 18 Dec 2018... Zee Studios to release the film in over 50 countries worldwide... In #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... 25 Jan 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/n6C4Gu1D5w— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2018
Pictures of Kangana Ranaut from the Manikarnika trailer leaked!
Manikarnika trailer launch: Recently on December 12, 2018, the makers released posters from the movie Manikarnika. In the picture, Kangana Ranaut looks regal as she poses for the camera. Trailer to be launched today at 2 pm. Tune in for more updates.
Trailer of #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi to be launched on 18 Dec 2018... Zee Studios to also release the film in #Tamil and #Telugu on 25 Jan 2019. pic.twitter.com/4qYuyQ0z1D— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2018
Manikarnika trailer to be released at 2 PM.
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika's trailer will be released at 2 pm. To make the announcement, the makers of the film have released new poster hours ahead of the trailer launch. Have a look at the poster here:
Embark on a legendary journey of valour & courage with India’s fiercest queen #Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi👑 #ManikarnikaTrailer out today! #KanganaRanaut @anky1912 @Jisshusengupta @DirKrish @shariqpatel @KamalJain_TheKJ @ZeeStudios_ #JhansiKiRani @neeta_lulla #PrasoonJoshi pic.twitter.com/58rMu9QB5x— Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (@ManikarnikaFilm) December 18, 2018