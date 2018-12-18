Manikarnika trailer LIVE Updates: The much-awaited trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut is all set to release today. Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on January 25, 2018, and will clash with films like Super 30 and Cheat India. Manikarnika also marks the Bollywood debut of Telly actor Ankita Lokhande.

Trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be out today

Manikarnika trailer LIVE Updates: Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Starring Kangana Ranaut in a lead role, Manikarnika is based on the life of real-life warrior queen and freedom fighter Manikarnika. After an overwhelming reaction to the teaser of the film, the makers are all set to release the much-awaited trailer today, i.e December 18. Before the trailer launch, the filmmakers have also released new posters which introduce prominent characters of the film to the audience.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the posters. Interestingly, Telly actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with her stint in the show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, will be seen making her debut in Bollywood in the film.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India.

As it is often the trailer of the film that decides the fate of the film, it will be interesting to note whether Manikarnika will be able to set new records or not.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika trailer here:

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App