Manikarnika trailer LIVE Updates: Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Starring Kangana Ranaut in a lead role, Manikarnika is based on the life of real-life warrior queen and freedom fighter Manikarnika. After an overwhelming reaction to the teaser of the film, the makers are all set to release the much-awaited trailer today, i.e December 18. Before the trailer launch, the filmmakers have also released new posters which introduce prominent characters of the film to the audience.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the posters. Interestingly, Telly actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with her stint in the show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, will be seen making her debut in Bollywood in the film.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India.

As it is often the trailer of the film that decides the fate of the film, it will be interesting to note whether Manikarnika will be able to set new records or not.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika trailer here:

Live Updates

09:23 (IST)

Soap opera star Ankita Lokhande to play the role of Jhalkari Bai

Manikarnika trailer launch: Ankita Lokhande to play the role of Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The trailer will be launched today-18 Dec 2018 at 2 pm. The movie will hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019.

09:15 (IST)

Pictures of Kangana Ranaut from the Manikarnika trailer leaked!

Manikarnika trailer launch: Recently on December 12, 2018, the makers released posters from the movie Manikarnika. In the picture, Kangana Ranaut looks regal as she poses for the camera. Trailer to be launched today at 2 pm. Tune in for more updates.

09:00 (IST)

Manikarnika trailer to be released at 2 PM.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika's trailer will be released at 2 pm. To make the announcement, the makers of the film have released new poster hours ahead of the trailer launch. Have a look at the poster here:

