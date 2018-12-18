Manikarnika trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut has been released today, i.e December 18. Based on the life of the queen of Jhansi, the trailer of the film is packed with high voltage action, emotions and patriotism. Scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019, the film will clash with Cheat India and Super 30 at the box office.

After much anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika has been finally released. With the kind of hype built around the film post teaser launch, Manikarnika does not disappoint the audience and definitely packs a few strong punches. Depicting the transformation of a young courageous girl to the first female warrior who fights for the independence of the country, Manikarnika takes you on a visual yet emotional journey.

In the 3 minute and 19 seconds, Kangana as Manikarnika steals the show like no Bollywood leading lady has been able to do in recent times. From depicting a warrior with rage and determination in her eyes, face splashed with enemy’s blood and a sword in hand to showcasing her motherly instincts, the actor delivers one of her career’s best performances to date. The fact that Manikarnika witnesses a female actor take the charge in a magnum opus for the first time and ace the action sequences like never before is certainly a welcome change.

Telly star Ankita Lokhande, who is making her debut with the film, is seen on the screen in a brief sequence but the intensity of her performance is clearly evident and we cannot wait to watch her character Jhalkari Bai unfold on the big screen. Addressing the elephant in the room, the VFX in the film could be much better and comes across as a little lopsided. However, the direction and cinematography of the film certainly leaves an impact.

Scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, the film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India. However, looking at the hype around the film, Manikarnika is expected to set new records at the box office.

