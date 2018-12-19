Kangana Ranaut's grand project, Manikarnika dropped its official trailer yesterday and the audience is falling in love with her acting all over again. Not just the tweeple but also celebrities have a lot to say in praise of the laud-worthy movie. Even if it is too soon to judge, just a few glimpses of Kangana Ranaut in the trailer has made everyone believe that she is one of her kind. The movie buffs are awestruck by the three and half minute trailer and it has not stopped basking appreciations.

Kangana Ranaut’s grand project, Manikarnika dropped its official trailer yesterday and the audience is falling in love with her acting all over again. The bossy lady has been planning this historical drama for a long time and gave a lot of efforts into making it look real. Many of the difficult action sequels were also done by Kangana as she believes in giving it her 100%. Well, that is what has made Manikarnika one of the most awaited movies. Tripling the excitement, the intense trailer left the audience with goosebumps all over.

Not just the tweeple but also celebrities have a lot to say in praise of the laud-worthy movie. Even if it is too soon to judge, just a few glimpses of Kangana Ranaut in the trailer has made everyone believe that she is one of her kind. The movie buffs are awestruck by the three and half minute trailer and it has not stopped basking appreciations. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the story revolves around the history of Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai. The lead role is played by Kangana Ranaut while many other actors will be seen in significant roles.

After the trailer, Bollywood cutie Shraddha Kapoor too couldn’t hold herself and came on social media to express her admiration. She took to her official Twitter handle to post say that she really admires Kangana Ranaut’s journey in Bollywood and clearly, the actor makes her own rules and dances to her own tunes. Concluding the sweet post, she said that she has her fingers and toes crossed for Manikarnika.

Well, this is a rare sight that an actor comes in public to especially express admiration for another actor. The effort is to be appreciated and Kangana’ outstanding performance too, as it is making everyone go gaga. The movie will also cast Ankita Lokhande, marking her Bollywood debut. Besides that, Ishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongappa, Atul Kulkarni and Kulbhushan Kharbanda will also feature in it with key roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More