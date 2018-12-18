Manikarnika trailer: Ankita Lokhande who will play the role of Jhalkaribai has left fans impressed with her performance in the movie Manikarnika. She made her acting debut in 2009 with Ekta Kapoor's Zee Tv's long-running drama Pavitra Rishta. The movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated to release next year on January 25, 2018. Take a look at the trailer inside.

Manikarnika trailer: Television queen Ankita Lokhande made her acting debut in 2009 with Ekta Kapoor’s Zee Tv’s long-running drama Pavitra Rishta. One of the highest paid actresses of the soap opera industry Ankita Lokhande will be seen next year making her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In the movie, she will play the role Jhalkaribai, who played an important role in the Indian rebellion of 1857 and was the right hand of Rani Laxmibai.

The movie has been helmed by Radha Krishna and Jagaelamindi and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain. Recently Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look from her movie and oh boy! we gotta say we are impressed. As the trailer of the much-awaited movie of the year Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is out here are few glimpses from the trailer featuring Ankita Lokhande in a lead role. Take a look at the trailer here:

On the personal front, Ankita Lokhande was dating Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput, who also was her co-star in Pavitra Rishta. However, the couple split up in 2016 after a six-year relationship. Ankita has been honoured with many awards among which she has also bagged Star Guild Awards for best actress in drama series. The movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is set to release next year on January 25, 2018. Take a look at the posters from the film here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More