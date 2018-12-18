Manikarnika trailer: Television queen Ankita Lokhande made her acting debut in 2009 with Ekta Kapoor’s Zee Tv’s long-running drama Pavitra Rishta. One of the highest paid actresses of the soap opera industry Ankita Lokhande will be seen next year making her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In the movie, she will play the role Jhalkaribai, who played an important role in the Indian rebellion of 1857 and was the right hand of Rani Laxmibai.

The movie has been helmed by Radha Krishna and Jagaelamindi and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain. Recently Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look from her movie and oh boy! we gotta say we are impressed.  As the trailer of the much-awaited movie of the year Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is out here are few glimpses from the trailer featuring Ankita Lokhande in a lead role. Take a look at the trailer here:

On the personal front, Ankita Lokhande was dating Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput, who also was her co-star in Pavitra Rishta. However, the couple split up in 2016 after a six-year relationship. Ankita has been honoured with many awards among which she has also bagged Star Guild Awards for best actress in drama series. The movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is set to release next year on January 25, 2018. Take a look at the posters from the film here:

And so it begins!!! #jhalkaribai #manikarnika

On the occasion of Jhalkari Bai’s 188th Birth anniversary, I want to take this opportunity to introduce you to the women she really was. Jhalkaribai was a woman soldier who played an important role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She served in the women's army of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. She eventually rose to a position of a prominent advisor to the queen, Rani of Jhansi herself. Her heroism and sacrifices for the society are unsung but this woman was one of the most important factors in the battle of Jhansi. I had never thought that I would get a chance to play such a strong character in my life but Manikarnika had taken me to a journey of not only discovering the real Jhalkari Bai but also helped me discover the Jhalkari Bai in me. This note is to each and every girl who is out there and who are fighting their own battles. I just want to tell you that don't give up. Fight your battles with pride and never let anyone put you down. @manikarnikathefilm releasing on 25th January 2019 #KanganaRanaut @ZeeStudios_ @kamaljain_thekj @Dirkrish @Jisshusengupta @prasoonjoshi_ #vijayendraprasad @Shankar_Live @neeta_lulla #ankitalokhande

