Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has been hogging headlines since its announcement. The teaser garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. Kangana's performance as Manikarnika in the teaser impressed all her fans and now everybody is waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens.

Kangana is beautifully portraying the role of a fearless queen who destroyed the British army single handedly. As a matter of fact, the actor chose to do all the action sequence by herslef and did not depend on body-double or edits. Known for her dedication and hard work, Kangana Ranaut has also been praised by her action director Nick Powell. The famous action director of Manikarnika has previously worked with many Hollywood actors like Russell Crowe, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Even after such great experience, Nick Powell could not hold himself of praising Kangana Ranaut for performing the action scene with a great ease.

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Nick Powell talked about his experience of working with Kangana. Nick told in the interview that Kanga decided to do all the action on her own and she put a lot of effort in practising the art of sword fighting. He also said that she used to do it for eight hours in a continuation. It is the fierce hard work which made her convincingly pull off all of the stunts. Adding up to it, Powell said that he has worked iwth Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt too but Kangana gave him a unique experience as this time an actress was leading the pack. He went on saying that there were times when Kangana pulled off stunts smoother than Tom Cruise.

The action master also revealed that he requested to appoint an additional team of 25 experts who have specialised in rope work and sword fights as the makers have told him that they do not want to compromise the quality at all. There are so many reasons to be excited for this movie and the most of it is Kangana performing these action sequences. Bollywood’s queen has yet again increased the excitement for her movie.

