Bollywood seems to be currently encashing on the love which people have for periodic dramas in India. On October 2, the maker’s of one of the most anticipated movies of 2019, Manikarnika, was released and Kangana Ranaut’s fans just can’t hold in their excitement. The trailer that was released in the on Gandhi Jayanti, showcases Kangana Ranaut in a never seen before avatar of Jhansi Ki Rani. In Manikarnika teaser, Kangana Ranaut is seen fighting against the British Raj. And just like all that other critics have been saying, Kangana Ranaut was the best choice to bring Jhansi Ki Rani to life on big screens.
Manikarnika will be taking the people back to the time of Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmibai, and with the teaser, they seem to have done their job with the full dedication. Apart from intriguing sets and blood-filled action sequences, Amitabh Bachchan’s narration takes the viewer to another height.
Apart from being a warrior, Manikarnika will also shower light on the the motherly side of Jhansi ki Rani. While some said that it would be Kangana Ranaut’s best performance till date, some, like expected, trolled her up down and centre.
Some tweeples mocked her furious expresseions and linked them to hritik controversy.
Some mocked her language and issued memers over it.
Some twitter users even went on and compared Manikarnika’s sets to Bajorao Mastani and termed it a much cheaper version of the latter.
Meanwhile, some said that Kangna Ranaut is a disgrace in Manikarnika teaser as Rani Laxmibai.
