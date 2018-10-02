Manikarnika will be taking the people back to the time of Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmibai, and with the teaser, they seem to have done their job with the full dedication. Apart from intriguing sets and blood-filled action sequences, Amitabh Bachchan's narration takes the viewer to another height.

Bollywood seems to be currently encashing on the love which people have for periodic dramas in India. On October 2, the maker’s of one of the most anticipated movies of 2019, Manikarnika, was released and Kangana Ranaut’s fans just can’t hold in their excitement. The trailer that was released in the on Gandhi Jayanti, showcases Kangana Ranaut in a never seen before avatar of Jhansi Ki Rani. In Manikarnika teaser, Kangana Ranaut is seen fighting against the British Raj. And just like all that other critics have been saying, Kangana Ranaut was the best choice to bring Jhansi Ki Rani to life on big screens.

Apart from being a warrior, Manikarnika will also shower light on the the motherly side of Jhansi ki Rani. While some said that it would be Kangana Ranaut’s best performance till date, some, like expected, trolled her up down and centre.

Some tweeples mocked her furious expresseions and linked them to hritik controversy.

It seems like somebody was whispering "Hrithik ne tere 3000 mails ko ignore kardiya" in her ear throughout the shooting of this film 😂😂#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/YcLIFvTYhY — Hrithik Roshan Fan (@iHrithiksSniper) October 2, 2018

Some mocked her language and issued memers over it.

😂😂😂😂 i can't stop laughing really 😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌

Aazaadi bol rahi hai ya Chacha Ji 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#ManikarnikaTeaser #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/yzdtqzFpR0 — लापरवाह (@HrxRohit_) October 2, 2018

Why am I bursting into laughter while watching this scene 🤭😂#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/Cb6gCAFTig — Sᴀɴкᴇᴛ (@Sanket_HR) October 2, 2018

Some twitter users even went on and compared Manikarnika’s sets to Bajorao Mastani and termed it a much cheaper version of the latter.

Pic One : Bajirao Mastani

Pic Two : #ManikarnikaTeaser

Same to same frame with less production value.

Proves that Bajirao Mastni is a milestone in bollywood for making period war movies. pic.twitter.com/kTrGdcdpvb — Alauddin (@_Khilji_) October 2, 2018

Meanwhile, some said that Kangna Ranaut is a disgrace in Manikarnika teaser as Rani Laxmibai.

RT if you think kangana ranaut in #ManikarnikaTeaser is a disgrace to great rani laxmi bai 🙁 pic.twitter.com/p17e6pbmKR — HBD Bhautik (@IABHI_HR) October 2, 2018

Pic 1 – Your Crush

Pic 2 – His Wife

Pic 3 – His friend

Pic 4 – You#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/0mgKjjtGPA — Hrithik Roshan Fan (@iHrithiksSniper) October 2, 2018

