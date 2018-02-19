Priya Prakash Varrier and director of the film Oru Adaar Love have moved to the apex court seeking a stay on an FIR registered with the Hyderabad police against the filmmaker for hurting religious sentiments. The petitioners have sought an ex-parte stay from the apex court on the FIR lodged against them. They have also urged the SC to issue proper orders restraining other states from registering FIRs against them.

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who had risen to fame with Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love, has moved to the Supreme Court along with the movie’s director Omar Lulu in a bid to seek stay on an FIR registered with the Hyderabad police against the filmmaker for hurting religious sentiments. The petitioners have sought an ex-parte stay from the apex court on the FIR lodged against them. In addition, they have also asked the SC to issue proper orders restraining other states from registering FIRs against them.The plea has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution and claims that there is nothing in the song that could hurt the religious sentiments of any religion.

The song had gone on viral on social media within hours of its release with Priya Prakash Varrier becoming an internet sensation overnight. In the song, her eye gestures and expressions have been loved by the people as they remind of old-school romance. The song shows the setting of a school campus and Priya plays the role of one of the students who starts flirting with a guy when he sets his eyes upon her. The most intriguing part is that people who do not even understand the language are checking it out on the video-sharing site only to see Priya.

Priya, who would be making her debut with the movie Oru Adaar Love has witnessed an overnight rise in her followers on social media, Instagram in particular with the song.

