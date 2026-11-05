Manish Kashyap To Marry Anushka Sharma? Who Is The Woman Behind His Viral ‘Humsafar’ Post? SEE PHOTOS

Is there any chance that YouTuber Manish Kashyap might be tying the knot soon? The social media influencer from Bihar has ignited speculations in his personal life by uploading a photo with Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

The speculations have been further stoked by both of them after the actress uploaded the same photo on her Instagram account along with an official handle of Manish on the caption of her post. While the caption written by Anushka suggested starting a new story of hers with a man who was her dream for long, Manish’s caption also seemed to carry similar emotions.







He wrote, “Humsafar ka saath mila hai, ab zindagi ka har safar khoobsurat hoga. Ek nayi shuruaat, naye sapnon ke saath!” He also added a ring emoji and wrote “Anushka ❤️ Manish”.

There has been no official announcement about their wedding from either of them. However, the use of language in their caption has made people speculate about their upcoming wedding.

Who Is Anushka Sharma, The Woman In Manish Kashyap’s Viral Post?







Anushka Sharma akaAnushka Kumari, comes from the region of Daudnagar in the district of Aurangabad, Bihar. As per reports, she studied mass communication at Patna University and has also participated in student politics. She ran for the position of president of Patna University Students’ Union as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate. It is her involvement in student politics and her social media profile that have made her news after the pictures were taken with Manish.

The recent post on Instagram has again sparked curiosity about her relationship with the YouTuber because he had earlier talked about his girlfriend being unknown to the public.

Manish Kashyap Had Revealed Having A 21-Year-Old Girlfriend On Rise And Fall







Manish’s relationship status had become a talking point during his appearance on the reality show Rise And Fall. During the show, he revealed that he had a 21-year-old girlfriend but chose not to disclose her name or identity.

He had also joked that she might be upset with him after watching some of his actions on the show. His revelation led to curiosity among viewers about who his girlfriend was. Now, the picture with Anushka has led people to connect the earlier revelation with the woman in his latest Instagram post. However, neither Manish nor Anushka has publicly confirmed whether she is the same girlfriend he spoke about on the reality show.

Who Is Manish Kashyap?

Popularly known as Son of Bihar and running the YouTube channel Sach Tak, Manish Kashyap is a social media sensation and YouTuber from West Champaran, Bihar. The actual name of Manish Kashyap is Tripurari Kumar Tiwari. He is a civil engineer from the Savitribai Phule Pune University. He created his popularity through the videos on Bihar and also his comments on social and political events.

Also, he was involved in politics. Manish was a part of Bharatiya Janata Party until April 2024 when he became a member of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. He had participated in the Bihar Assembly election in 2025 from Chanpatia constituency but could not win. Meanwhile, the Instagram posts from Manish and Anushka have brought their personal lives into focus. We will have to see what the ‘humsafar’ post implies for them in future.

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