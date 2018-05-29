Amid the relationship speculations between Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, the fashion designer has apparently admitted that they are a couple. After Manish shared an adorable photo of the duo on his Instagram handle to wish Karan on his 46th birthday, one of the users commented, "You guys are the cutest couple" and Manish liked the comment.

Over the years, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Filmmaker Karan Johar are time and again speculated to be more than friends due to their long-lasting bond, the duo has tactfully dismissed all such speculations leading to their fans looking out for subtle hints that might just confirm their relationship. As Karan turned 46 on May 25, Manish took to his official handle to post an adorable photo with the filmmaker and captioned, “Happy happy birthday my dearest bestest friend @karanjohar have a wonderful year ahead 😊👍❤️25!years of friendship and working together..and many more years to come and may you keep making the most wonderful films and keep being the spirited person that you are.”

After the photo was posted, Karan commented, “Manish!!! Love you so much!!!! To many decades of us (heart emojis) to which Manish replied, “@karanjohar happy happy birthday and yes to many years to come..enjoy NYC and miss me there.” However, this was not it. As soon as the netizens noticed this adorable exchange between the two, they started referring them as the “cutest couple”. One of the user commented, “You guys are the cutest couple” while another added, “You guys are so adorable! This made me happy. Keep fighting the good fight you two.”

Interestingly, Manish also liked the comment that referred to them as a couple. On the work front, Manish Malhotra is working with Karan Johar on his upcoming production ventures such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar starrer Dhadak and Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2. The duo had met on the sets of Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi’s action drama film Gumrah that released in 1993 and have been best friends ever since.

#londoncity #bff @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:01am PST

New year with the besties!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:30am PST

#friendslikefamily❤️❤️😘 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

