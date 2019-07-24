Hrithik Roshan's latest movie Super 30 was declared tax-free by the Delhi government recently. The movie is already running tax-free in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on his Twitter account.

After securing tax-free status in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has been announced tax-free in the capital New Delhi as well. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia declared the movie tax free through his Twitter account today. According to him, making the movie tax free will inspire students and teachers of the region.

The movie Super 30 is based on a real-life story of math teacher Anand Kumar who goes out of his way and teachers unprivileged children of the society for IIT entrance exam. Directed by Vikas Behl, the movie has earned Rs150 crore worldwide and has entered the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films. Actor Hrithik Roshan is playing the role of teacher Anand in the movie. Apart from him, Pankaj Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur are also part of the film.

Delhi government declared the good news after mathematician Anand Kumar visited government schools with Sisodia. The Deputy CM also said that he will be taking one online class with IIT-JEE aspirants every month.

Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (1/3)

@iHrithik @teacheranand — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

After Sisodia’s tweet, Hrithik thanked him and Delhi government for making the movie tax free in the national capital of India. He said this will definitely inspire many students and teachers across the region.

The movie crossed Rs 150 crore mark on Wednesday and is still running in theatres. As per critics, Hrithik perfectly fits into character gibing a mind-blowing performance. Also, the movie is getting mixed reviews.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App