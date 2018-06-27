Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, June 29. In the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Manisha Koirala will be seen playing the role of Nargis Dutt. Both beauties belonging to Bollywood fraternity were diagnosed with the deadly disease. When Koirala was asked about her role, the actor said that she a little apprehensive about the movie before nodding for it.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, June 29. The Biopic of superstar Sanjay Dutt will star popular actors of Bollywood industry Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Tabu, Boman Irani, Sayaji Shinde, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arshad Warsi. The movie that revolves around three stages of Dutt has already created a buzz in the industry and the fans are super excited to see Manisha Koirala on screen after years.

A special film for Bollywood diva Manisha Koirala as she will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt, who too fought the battle against the deadly disease. During the promotions of Sanju, Koirala spoke to media and said that she was a little apprehensive about the movie because of the health factor.

She further added by saying that she gave the movie a nod after Rajkumar Hirani met and narrated the entire story to her. Talking about the movie, the Akele Hum Akele Tum actor told media that the movie deals with the time when troubles started in Sanjay’s life. Although I am there in the movie but it basically focuses on the father-son, friends bond more.

Recently in an interview, the director of movie Rajkumar Hirani was noted saying that writing Sanjay Dutt biopic was a challenge because the movie is not based on a person who was an achiever, in fact, talks about someone who suffered only tragedies and losses. He thinks the story of a person deserves empathy and no other director could possibly do justice to it. the sensitive director prefers developing and progressing character through films.

