Hot, sexy and most beautiful Manjari Fadnnis is an Indian film actress, who has appeared in Hindi movies. She has also acted in multiple South Indian movies like Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil language films. She is best known for her performance in the 2008 Hindi film Jaane Tu…. Ya Jaane Na. She was the part of the National Film Award-winning Bengali feature film Faltu and Mumbai Masala. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Manjari Fadnnis.

Manjari Fadnnis was born in Sagar, but grew-up in Shimla, Jammu, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Manjari Fadnnis was very much keen towards acting and modeling she started acting and modeling from a very young age. She was first seen on Channel V realty shoe Popstar, the show was based on the Indian version of the international reality show.She was one of the participants who was one of the final 8. After participating in multiple of Tv shows, The hot actress Manjari Fadnnis started her career with Rok Sako Toh Rok Lo in 2004. The hot actress became a popular face after she got the chance of playing the role of the lead actors girlfriend in the hit movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Earlier she became the part of the National Award winning movie winning Bengali feature film Faltu and Mumbai Masala.

Manjari Fadnnis has played various types of roles in various films belonging to different dialects such as Tamil, Bengali, Hindi and Kannada movies. The very beautiful actress has also been featured in many TV commercials adds. Her recent movie was Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon where she was seen opposite to the laughter king Kapil Sharma.She is now making her debut into the Marathi movies.Talking about her personal life, the hot actress was said to be in a deep relationship with her boyfriend Aabel Job which later resulted in their marriage in the year 2018. She is also popular on the social media sites.Her pictures get plenty of likes and comments.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Manjari Fadnnis:

Gorgeous Manjari Fadnnis giving naughty expression

Manjari Fadnnis nails fashion with the plaid shirts

Manjari Fadnnis enjoys the beach and giving us the latest beachwear goals

Hot Manjari Fadnnis looks breathtaking in the blue traditional lehenga

Sexy Manjari Fadnnis poses in the golden side slit gown

Manjari Fadnnis teasing with her seductive bikini pose

Sexy Manjari Fadnnis beautiful expressions

Jaw dropping expressions of Manjari Fadnnis

Intensive and seductive expression of hot Manjari Fadnnis

Manjari Fadnnis looks stunning in her black jump suit

