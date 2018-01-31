The list of movies getting in trouble for concerning content is getting longer by the day. After Padmaavat being in hot waters, in recent news the Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre, Central Board of Film Certification and director of the biopic on controversial writer Kamala Das and sought their replies on charges raised in the petition seeking a ban on the Malayalam film for “supporting and justifying love jihad”. KP Ramachandran said in his plea filed on Monday that the film, directed by Kamal and starring Manju Warrier in the lead role, glorifies conversion and related incidents and omits some of the “painful incidents in her real life.” “Such films are getting released at a time when there is a hot debate on “love jihad” and central agencies are probing it,” he said.

Born Kamala Madhavikutty in 1934, Das converted to Islam at the age of 65 at the behest of a 38-year-old Muslim man and became Kamala Suraiyya. The move created a furor in both the communities. Ramachandran also claimed that Das was one of the first victims of the so-called “love jihad”. He added that she wanted to come back to the Hindu fold before her death but some fundamentalist elements foiled this. “She was allegedly enticed to the religion by a young leader feigning love. In the end, she was forced to lead a solitary life,” he said.