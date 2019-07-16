Manmadhudhu 2 teaser: The Telugu action-drama romantic comedy film has been directed by Rahul Ravindran and stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Manmadhudhu 2 teaser: The teaser of the film Manmadhudu 2 is finally out! The Telugu action-romantic comedy film has been directed by Rahul Ravindran and stars Tollywood actors Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles with Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni and Akshara Gowda in an extended cameo appearance.

The thirty-second teaser is power packed masala entertainer, be it action sequels, romantic scenes, comedy, the teaser is a must watch! Produced by Annapurna studios, Anandi Art Creations, and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the movie has been exclusively shot in Portugal and the last schedule of the film was wrapped up recently in Hyderabad. The music has been composed by Chaithan Bharadwaj.

Yesterday, veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Instagram account to share the film’s poster with the caption, “August 9th here we come!! And the laughter begins!!#Manmadhudu2 #Manmadhudu2OnAugust9th.”

In the movie, Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of Nagarjuna’s wife Avantika. The teaser of the movie released on July 6, and hence became one of the highest-viewed teasers of the Nagarjuna’s movies. In the teaser, Avantika was seen smoking and as rolled for doing so.

