South beauty Samantha Akkineni is among the leading ladies of the industry who is known for her versatile roles in films. The hottie last appeared in Shiva Nirvana’s film Majili opposite her husband Naga Chaitanya and has recently headed for the shooting for her film Manmadhudu 2 in Portugal. In the film, the actor will play a cameo role with her father-in-law Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet. Reports suggest that the diva will play a vital role in the film. Her role is very interesting and will be the turning point of the film.

Recently, the actor shared her picture heading to Portugal. Some time back, the actor confirmed about her cameo in the film and further quoted that she is not allowed to reveal anything about the film and can certainly say that it will be exciting and surprising for the fans watching the film.



The makers with the entire team of the film Manmadhudu 2 are currently busy with the shooting work and keeps sharing stills from the sets of the film. The most interesting part about the film will be the hot chemistry of Rakul Preet Singh and Nagarjuna which is expected to steal the show.

Some days back, some pictures and video featuring Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh practising stunts had gone viral. In the pictures, the lead stars with harness out against a tree were making rounds on the Internet. It seems that the second instalment will be more intriguing and full of depth as compared to part 1. Moreover, the film will also mark Telugu star Akshara Gowda debut and will appear in a special appearance. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran and it seems that the entire team is much excited for the film.

Manmadhudu was a rom-com film of 2002, which was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and was produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film garnered a positive response from the critics as well as fans.

