Manmadhudu 2: Rakul Preet Singh and Nagarjuna Akkineni are ready for their next release Manmadhudu 2, the second teaser of the film was out today. The movie is set to release this monsoon.

Manmadhudu 2 teaser: The second teaser of upcoming Telugu film Manmadhudu 2 featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles is out. The video showcases Rakul as Avantika and for the first time, a big hero film has a teaser especially focusing on the actress.

Manmadhudu 2 is the sequel of Manmadhudu film (2002) which was a blockbuster film. Along with Rakul and Nagarjuna, the movie features Laskmi, Vennela Kishore in the video. Actors like Samantha Akkineni and Keerthy Suresh will be seen making a special appearance in the film, it is being directed by Rahul Ravindran.

The teaser is one minute and five seconds long. It shows Rakul Preet in different avatars, one where she’s with the family wearing traditional clothes and other where she’s all decked up in hot pants and smoking. It also shows her fun and cute relationship with co-star Nagarjuna.

Check out the new teaser:

Fans are eagerly waiting for the romantic comedy and are looking forward to see Nagarjuna’s casanova avatar. In the first part, Nagarjuna used to hate women but in the sequel, there is a drastic change in his character and mindset both. The director says that this is going to be a full-fledged entertainer.

Meanwhile, Rakul was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s De De Pyaar De alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Have a look at the first teaser:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App