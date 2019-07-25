Manmadhudu 2 trailer: The trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2 was out today. The Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh starrer is the sequel of Manmadhudu movie which was released in 2002. Manmadhudu 2 is slated to release on August 9, 2019.

Manmadhudu 2 trailer: Another trailer of the upcoming Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2 was out today. The romantic comedy features Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Akshara Gowdais in supporting characters. Manmadhudu 2 is the sequel of 2002’s movie titled Manmadhudu starring Anshu and Sonali Bendre in key roles.

The sequel is directed by Rahul Ravindran and is slated to release on August 9, 2019. The trailer of the romantic comedy was out today and it looks like the movie is quite funny and dramatic at the same time. The plot of the movie revolves around Nagarjuna and his parents wish to get him married. The actor tricks his family by telling them about Rakul and the drama starts from there.

Rakul will be seen playing the role of Avantika in different avatars. A few weeks ago a trailer was out which showed the actor smoking. She was trolled by for the same and later said in an interview she was only acting not promoting anyone to smoke.

The movie will be a wholesome entertainment for the fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to the box office soon. In the movie, Rakul has been shown playing different avatars. In the first part, Manmadhudu Nagarjuna played the role of a man who decides not to be with any girl after he goes through a major heartbreak. It was directed by Vijay Bhaskar and was an emotional rollercoaster ride along with humour.

