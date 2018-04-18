Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama which is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama which is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu have wrapped-up the shoot of their upcoming film Manmarziyaan which is helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu have wrapped-up the shoot of their upcoming film Manmarziyaan which is helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. After the much-awaited film got concluded, both Abhishek and Taapsee shared a heartfelt note on their social media accounts. Taapsee took to Twitter sharing a picture with Anurag Kashyap and wrote, “ There are some directors who guide you through and some who exuberate such energy that you just cannot help but be your best, give your best and the best happens. You are the latter mister Anurag Kashyap, you are the wind beneath Rumi’s wings. Get well soon… because you have to fight with me more.”

On the other hand, Abhishek, who loved the journey throughout the making of the film, took to Instagram sharing a picture with Anurag and wrote, “Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end…. Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile….To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly…. STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let’s hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can’t even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath ” hum to udd gaye”!! #TakeTwo.”

Thr r some directors who guide u through n some who exhuberate such energy that u jst can’t help but b ur best, giv ur best n the best happens.U r the latter mister @anuragkashyap72 u r the wind beneath Rumi’s wings.Get well soon क्यूँकि अभी तो मुझसे ओर बोहुत लड़ाईयाँ लड़नी हैं pic.twitter.com/eT44Vj5nYV — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 17, 2018

Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama which is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a key role and is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

