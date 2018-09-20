As the film Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu maintains a stronghold at the box office, the film have been accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. To appease the community, Eros International chairman apparently got 3 controversial scenes removed from the film without the permission of film's director Anurag Kashyap that resulted in a social media meltdown.

As Anurag Kashyap’s film Manmarziyaan starring Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu continues to rake in appreciation, the controversies around the film refuse to die down soon. Amid facing opposition from the Sikh community for hurting their religious sentiments, Marmarziyaan’s production house Eros International apparently got the censor board to delete 3 controversial scenes from the film without the permission of film’s director Anurag Kashyap and shared the certificate with the Sikh community.

After the filmmaker got to know about the same, he shared the phone number of Eros International chairman Kishore Lulla’s phone number on his official Twitter handle. When the latter complained about the same to support team of the social media platform, they contacted the filmmaker to take it down. To which, Anurag replied that they can blur the number or take it down, but he would not do it himself.

When Twitter took down Anurag’s tweet, he shared a screenshot of the conversation and shared it on the social media platform. With this, he captioned that with this, all the problems of Punjab are solved and the Sikh youth has been saved. He added that the next time anybody feels threatened by a film, they can directly call Kishore from Eros and he would solve the matter within minutes.

The following scenes that have invited backlash and subsequently deleted from the film are Abhishek’s smoking scene in which he removes his turban and smokes a cigarette in front of his house, Taapsee Pannu’s smoking scene as well as the scene in which Taapsee can seen reminiscing her past while coming back from her wedding.

However, looking at the controversy, one can say that to pave way for artistic freedom and freedom of speech and expression, the makers of the film have casually let the statutory warning ‘Smoking is injurious to health’ slip away to make their central characters look pseudo-modern and ended up inviting criticism from the Sikh community.

