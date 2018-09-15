Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan on its first day of release received a positive response from the film critics, audience and Bollywood celebs. Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan managed to garner decent digits on day 1. As per sources, the movie witnessed an average opening in the morning but the got more audience heading towards theatres in the evening. According to reports, the comedy love-saga has so far collected Rs 5 crore on day 1.
Manmarziyaan, also stars Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu. Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, the film is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films.
ALSO READ: Manmarziyaan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE Updates: My brother Abhishek is a bonafide star, tweets Angad Bedi
Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
Sonali Bendre who is currently in United States for her treatment too took to Twitter to wish love and luck to her friend, Abhishek Bachchan.
Hearing and reading all the fantastic things about #Manmarziyaan! Loads of love and luck, AB @juniorbachchan ❤! Here's wishing team #Manmarziyaan lots of success 😁— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 14, 2018
Film cirtic and trade analyst Girish Johar was thrilled by Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film.
Saw #Manmarziyaan, really loved @juniorbachchan ...towering, yet restrained. Pls do more films.... @taapsee gives EVERYTHING into this film, complexity at ease & lives her role FANTASTICALLY. @vickykaushal09 is good & is growing with each film.— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 14, 2018
Believe .....Agree or not!— Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) September 14, 2018
Though both the key releases today are love stories having familiar themes/ plots lacking novelty,
still #Mitron is much more pleasant & entertaining in comparison to #Manmarziyaan (especially if you are related to Gujarat or Gujarati lang.).
Cheers!
Just got out of the @anuragkashyap72’ s #Manmarziyaan in london. It’s messy but it has a passion that I was hoping for. 2 things that stood out to me was the music and performance by @juniorbachchan Wow just wow he has so much talent. @taapsee did a great job too.— JaySanghvi (@JaySanghvi_yes) September 14, 2018
Former Bigg Boss contestant and television star Gaurav Chopra too praised the movie and urged his fans to go to the theatres to watch it.
#Manmarziyaan is a must watch. But not to be emulated !😉@anuragkashyap72 dishes out a dish with so many flavours that ALL leave an aftertaste !— gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) September 14, 2018
.@juniorbachchan is so sincere and earnest, looks so good as a Sikh. So so nice to see him again in a deserving role.
Excited and hopeful for #Manmarziyaan.. only for #AbhishekBachchan. Watching it tomorrow. @juniorbachchan— Tanvi Srivastava (@_Manmarziyan) September 14, 2018
Fans even stated the movie superhit and praised Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's great energy in the film
Dynamite performance by @juniorbachchan Abhishek Bachchan in #Manmarziyaan 😍 platinum is not quite as flashy as gold but it is far greater in value....that’s how understated Abhishek is in the film👏🏻👍🏻👌🏻@anuragkashyap72 @taapsee @TaapseFC you’re a fire cracker!— Trippp (@pamnaniusa) September 14, 2018
Blissful....Delight to watch...Its made with heart and soul...kudos to the team @anuragkashyap72 @taapsee @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 @aanandlrai #manmarziyaan— Anshita Maharishi (@Anshita812) September 14, 2018
With great views minting in for the movie, audience is curious to know about the fyaar.
#Manmarziyaan review this is good movie with outclass acting by @vickykaushal09 and @taapsee there was a kid infront of us asking her mom what is fyaar😜..!! @juniorbachchan u were too good in ur ram avtaar acting..!!!— Faisal Rabbani (@faisalrabbani22) September 15, 2018
Audience is amazed to see the new look of Abhishek Bachchan
As Ever Silent Cute Lovely ...#Manmarziyaan ...Suppeeerr Hittttt Movie ... @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan @sureshjumani @Manish24573 @sanjay_patodiya @vikasm12345 @GangulySunetra @VikasbansalEF @PravsAhuja19 @ManishK89979565 @chasah @nileshbodawala pic.twitter.com/ykBBDQTyG3— AMIT SONY #ABEFTeam (@AMITSON52271404) September 15, 2018