Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan on its first day of release received a positive response from the film critics, audience and Bollywood celebs. Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan managed to garner decent digits on day 1. As per sources, the movie witnessed an average opening in the morning but the got more audience heading towards theatres in the evening. According to reports, the comedy love-saga has so far collected Rs 5 crore on day 1. 

Manmarziyaan, also stars Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu. Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, the film is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films. 

Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates:

Live Blog

Sonali Bendre who is currently in United States for her treatment too took to Twitter to wish love and luck to her friend, Abhishek Bachchan.

Film cirtic and trade analyst Girish Johar was thrilled by Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and television star Gaurav Chopra too praised the movie and urged his fans to go to the theatres to watch it.

Fans even stated the movie superhit and praised Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's great energy in the film

With great views minting in for the movie, audience is curious to know about the fyaar.

Audience is amazed to see the new look of Abhishek Bachchan

