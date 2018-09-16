Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal has finally hit the theatres. The love saga on the first day managed to collect Rs 3.52 crore t the box office collection on its opening day. Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap was released on September 14 worldwide. Love Sonia starring Mrunal Thakur and Kritika Kamra starrer Mitron were released on the same day. Manmarziyaan had a slow start at the box office and is expected to earn Rs 5 crore on the opening week.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest analytics of the movie. With an average start at the box office, Abhishek Bachchan is being highly praised by the audience for his amazing performance in the movie. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s energetic performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan too received good reactions from audience and Bollywood celebs.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, the love saga stars Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu.

Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates:

Live Blog

