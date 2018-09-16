Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal has finally hit the theatres. The love saga on the first day managed to collect Rs 3.52 crore t the box office collection on its opening day. Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap was released on September 14 worldwide. Love Sonia starring Mrunal Thakur and Kritika Kamra starrer Mitron were released on the same day. Manmarziyaan had a slow start at the box office and is expected to earn Rs 5 crore on the opening week.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest analytics of the movie. With an average start at the box office, Abhishek Bachchan is being highly praised by the audience for his amazing performance in the movie. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s energetic performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan too received good reactions from audience and Bollywood celebs.
Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, the love saga stars Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu.
Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
PVR Versova gave such a bad experience for @manmarziyanfilm ..watch the clip for the same in my review.@anuragkashyap72 @PicturesPVR @FuhSePhantom @YellowPictures https://t.co/eJz8dM5khb— Shakti Singh (@Shaktiofficial1) September 15, 2018
Manmarziyaan is a Taapsee Pannu & Kanika Dhillon film that features terrific performances by Abhishek Bachchan & Vicky Kaushal. Solid tech support from Anurag Kashyap & Aarti Bajaj (who should make more films together). 👏 Amit Trivedi will haunt my playlist all week. Go watch.— Sudhish Kamath (@SudhishKamath) September 15, 2018
#Manmarziyaan @juniorbachchan loved your performance. Poised, silent yet powerful. Your eyes spoke volume. May we get to see more of you on the screen.— Sarika Shamsher (@sarikashamsher) September 15, 2018
Fans can't simply stop gushing about the look and performance of Abhishek Bachchan.
#Manmarziyaan: Mr Abhishek Bachchan @juniorbachchan as Robbie... Such intensity in his nuanced performance. He was strong & steady & also emotionally driven. However, he was the one I was most fascinated by in the story... & that pagh! 😍 I'm glad he's back on the big screen!— Amrita Tanna (@Amr1ta) September 16, 2018
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi star Jassie Gill too took to his official Twitter handle to praise the movie.
#Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays... Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2018
Film cirtic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the recent box office collection of Manmarziyaan.
