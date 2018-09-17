After witnessing a slow start at the box office, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan is back on track and has picked up the pace. Despite facing a box office clash with Jaccky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra-starrer Mitron and Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chaddha and Freida Pinto-starrer Love Sonia, the film has managed to wipe out the competition with absolute ease. With power-packed performances and a contemporary take on love and relationships, Manmarziyaan has not only managed to garner praises from Bollywood celebrities but also film critics and the audience.
By earning Rs 3.52 crore on Day 1 and Rs 5.11 crore on Day 2, Manmarziyaan has garnered a total collection of Rs 8.63 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on his Twitter account. On Day 3 at the box office, the film is expected to record an earning of more than Rs 10 crore.
Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and made under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, Manmarziyaan stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film is marked as the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan into the Bollywood industry after a hiatus of 2 years.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 4 here:
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Manmarziyaan has earned Rs 14.33 crore.
#Manmarziyaan has a low weekend... Although the biz saw good growth on Day 2 [45.17%], it didn’t grow much on Day 3 [11.55%]... Weekend biz should’ve been higher due to the popular genre and music... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 14.33 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018
Manmarziyaan is a filmmaker's guidebook on how to deal with complex characters responsibly.— Susruta Mukherjee (@SusrutoM) September 16, 2018
Always good to see @anuragkashyap72 doing Mukkabaazi on stereotypes.
Here's a ❤️ from the two us to the entire team for such a beautiful film.#Manmarziyaan #AnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/upfqxFGEpV
Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi may be the most exciting collaborators today in terms of not just the music but the WAY it is used in a film. The first time, "Dariya" is used in Vicky's context. The second version, more muted, is used wrt Robbie. #Manmarziyaan— Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) September 16, 2018
Manmarziyaan continues to rake in appreciation.
#Manmarziyaan is a gorgeous work of art by @anuragkashyap72. Is @vickykaushal09 the same guy who played a Gujrati in Sanju? What amazing range yaara! @taapsee yaar tu kitni sahi aur adorable hai. And welcome back @juniorbachchan. You’re rock solid as Robbie! Silences. Thehraav.— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 16, 2018