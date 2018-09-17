After witnessing a slow start at the box office, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan is back on track and has picked up the pace. Despite facing a box office clash with Jaccky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra-starrer Mitron and Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chaddha and Freida Pinto-starrer Love Sonia, the film has managed to wipe out the competition with absolute ease. With power-packed performances and a contemporary take on love and relationships, Manmarziyaan has not only managed to garner praises from Bollywood celebrities but also film critics and the audience.

By earning Rs 3.52 crore on Day 1 and Rs 5.11 crore on Day 2, Manmarziyaan has garnered a total collection of Rs 8.63 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on his Twitter account. On Day 3 at the box office, the film is expected to record an earning of more than Rs 10 crore.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and made under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, Manmarziyaan stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film is marked as the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan into the Bollywood industry after a hiatus of 2 years.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 4 here:

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App