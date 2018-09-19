Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Manmarziyaan starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan on September 14, witnessed a slow start at the box office. Well, the film that faced a clash with Mrunal Thakur and Richa Chadha starrer Love Sonia and Kritika Kamra and Jaccky Bhagnani starrer Mitron, managed to perform better than the other two movies that were released on the same day. Based on relationships and contemporary love, Manmarziyaan was highly praised by the Bollywood industry and fans but the Bollywood film critics were expecting more from Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

The love-saga garnered around Rs 3.52 crore on Day 1 and Rs 5.11 crore on Day 2. Manmarziyaan so far has earned Rs 16.43 crore. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest digits of the movie. Adarsh had earlier predicted that the film will record an earning of more than Rs 10 crore and the film has managed to mint more than Rs 15 crore in the first week of its release.

Anurag Kashyap directorial, Manmarziyaan is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Production and Phantom Films. The comeback film of Abhishek Bachchan, Manmarziyaan starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal in the lead role was released on September 14, this year. Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Ashnoor Kaur, Arun Bali, Neelu Kohli, Sukhmani Sadana and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 5 here:

