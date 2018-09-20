Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 6: Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal was released on September 14, this year. Although, the love-saga witnessed a slow start at the box office but manage to garner praises from their huge fan following and Bollywood celebs. While people were thrilled and amazed to see Abhishek Bachchan in a totally new avatar, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal’s energetic performance impressed the audience.

With a slow start at the box office, the film on the first day earned Rs 3.53 crore at the Indian box office but the collection soon witnessed a growth and managed to mint over Rs 10.81 crore in its opening week. However, the film couldn’t make it up to the week and just could earn Rs 2.10 crore on its fourth day, making a grand total of Rs 16.43 crore in the Indian market. According to film critic and trade analyst, Taapsee Pannu starrer has so far garnered Rs 19.68 crore due to its poor performance at box office. The film on Tuesday managed to collect Rs 1.80 crore on its day 6.

#Manmarziyaan Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 19.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2018

On the other hand, Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao which was released on August 31, this year has garnered around Rs 109.65 crore. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the comedy horror was bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Th film that too witnessed a slow start at the box office has now jumped in the Rs 100 crore club. Trade analyst and film critic took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection of Stree.

#Stree is UNSTOPPABLE… [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 109.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2018

