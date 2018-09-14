Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu is expected to earn around Rs 4-5 crore on the first day of its release. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the love-saga is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, Manmarziyaan is receiving good reaction from the audience.
With three Bollywood films releasing on the same day, we are sure it’s going to be hard for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan to garner good digits in the first week of its release. The romantic-comedy, Manmarziyaan has so far received good response from the viewers.
Live Blog
Praising Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's energetic performance in Manmarziyaan, filmmaker Karan Johar too took to his Twitter account.
....@vickykaushal09 is all gusto and glory portraying a manic lover with genius abandon!!! He has some moments of brilliance in the film!! @tapseepannu holds the strings of her layered character like an absolute veteran! Bravo!!!!👍👍👍 #Manmarziyaan— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018
Mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia took to her official Twitter account to praise the love-saga that was released today, September 14.
loved #Manmarziyaan ..give me romance, grt music,a beautiful world n spectacular performances n I’m sold! @taapsee got every beat right, @vickykaushal09 was the life of it n @juniorbachchan was the pillar who packed a rock solid performance.This is beautiful @anuragkashyap72 ❤️— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 12, 2018