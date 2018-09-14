Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu is expected to earn around Rs 4-5 crore on the first day of its release. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the love-saga is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, Manmarziyaan is receiving good reaction from the audience.

With three Bollywood films releasing on the same day, we are sure it’s going to be hard for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan to garner good digits in the first week of its release. The romantic-comedy, Manmarziyaan has so far received good response from the viewers.

