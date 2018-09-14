Manmarziyaan box office collection prediction: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan has hit the screens this weekend. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on Day 1 at the box office. The film has clashed with Mitron and Love Sonia at the box office.

After raising excitement among the audience with an intriguing trailer and soulful songs of the film, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan has finally hit the screens this weekend, i.e September 14, 2018. With Manmarziyaan, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has marked his shift into the romantic genre, contrary to his previous film releases. Although the film has managed to get a festive release, i.e Ganesh Chaturthi, it has been unable to avoid a box office clash with films like Mitron and Love Sonia.

According to the latest trade prediction by the film critics, Manmarziyaan is likely to earn Rs 4-5 crore on the opening day at the box office. Speaking about the film and its estimated performance at ticket counters, Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that the film has managed to create the right buzz among the audience. Touted as the Bollywood comeback of Abhishek Bachchan along with strong performances by Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, Manmarziyaan boasts of a great star-cast.

Adding that Anurag Kashyap has ventured into the romantic film genre this time unlike his previous releases like Raman Raghav and Gangs of Wasseypur, Girish stated that people are excited to watch a different Anurag Kashyap film. With the music of the film being a talking point and a holiday in Mumbai due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Manmarziyaan is likely to earn Rs 4.5 crore on the opening day, according to Girish.

With a positive word of mouth by the film critics as well as the Bollywood celebrities, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan is expected to outshine at the box office this weekend.

