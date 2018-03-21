The first look of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal from their upcoming film Manmarziyaan is out. In the images, Abhishek, who plays a Punjabi man, is seen sporting a turban. While the actor looks intense, Taapsee and Vicky are seen happy in each other's company. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Aanand L Rai, Manmarziyaan is an intense love story and set to release on September 7, 2018.

The first look of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan is out and it is unlike any Kashyap movie before. While not much has been revealed about the film’s story or plot as yet, it seems like Kashyap is moving away from the violent and dark writing that he is known for. The first look consisting of stills of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal – Manmarziyaan gives the feel of an intense and feel-good fused story. Starring Abhishek, Taapsee, and Vicky in the lead, Manmarziyaan is currently being shot in Punjab. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film is being produced by Aanand L Rai. Manmarziyaan is scheduled to release on 7th September.

In the first look, Abhishek can be seen wearing a turban. He has a stern expression on his face. Taapsee and Vicky, meanwhile, look like the perfect young Punjabi couple, with Vicky even sporting a new hairstyle and a Jim Morrison T-shirt. Vicky previously worked with Anurag on Raman Raghav 2.0, in which he played a drug-addled cop. In early March, Abhishek tweeted about returning to face the camera after two years. He was last seen in 2016’s Housefull 3. Abhishek, who has started shooting in Punjab for the film, also posted an Instagram video of the film’s crew having a meal at a dhaba, where they were surrounded by excited fans.

It’s been just over 2 yrs since I faced a film camera… A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. #Manmarziyaan #TakeTwo 🎬 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 2, 2018

The cast and crew have been sharing frequent updates from the sets of the Punjab-set romantic drama – from Anurag’s workouts with Taapsee to visits to the Golden Temple. Taapsee in an interview had said the film is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap. This will be the first time that Abhishek will be collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project and his comeback to cinema after two years. He was last seen in Housefull 3 which released in 2016.

