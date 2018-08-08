Manmarziyaan first look poster: The makers of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyaan have released the first look poster of the film. Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to social media site Twitter to share the first look poster of the Anurag Kashyap film and also revealed that the much-awaited trailer of the film will be released tomorrow—August 9.

The film, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles is slated to hit the silver screen on September 14 this year. It will be the first time when Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will be starring in a film.

Trailer out tomorrow… Here's the first look poster of #Manmarziyaan… Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal… Directed by Anurag Kashyap… Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation… 14 Sept 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/dlvUKArMKh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2018

While Abhishek Bachchan will be making a comeback on silver screen after a gap of 2 years, Taapsee’s latest film Mulk got released last week and her performance is being highly appreciated. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, won millions of hearts this year with his stellar performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in comedy-drama Housefull 3 and will also be seen in Gulab Jamun along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The trailer of Manmarziyaan will be released tomorrow by the makers of the film. Manmarziyaan will also premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. It is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is co-produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films.

Anurag Kashyap’s latest web-series which streamed on Netflix titled Sacred Games won a lot of appreciation.

