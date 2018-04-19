This film has truly unleashed the madness within. I was taken back to the days where we used to visit Punjab often with family and the nostalgia helped me connect with my character even better. I am extremely kicked to see audience's reaction to this film because I strongly believe it will have a good connect with the youth, Taapsee Pannu was quoted saying.

Pink star Taapsee Pannu who is currently enjoying the shooting of the upcoming project Manmarziyaan was quoted saying that she connects well with the youth of yesterday. “This film has truly unleashed the madness within. I was taken back to the days where we used to visit Punjab often with family and the nostalgia helped me connect with my character even better. I am extremely kicked to see audience’s reaction to this film because I strongly believe it will have a good connect with the youth,” the actress said in a statement.

The movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal. Anurag Kashyap, Anand L. Rai, Madhu Mantena Varma, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane love saga shot in Punjab will hit the theatres on September 7, 2018. Recently, while the shoot of the movie wrapped up, the actress took to her took to Twitter sharing a picture with Anurag Kashyap and wrote, “ There are some directors who guide you through and some who exuberate such energy that you just cannot help but be your best, give your best and the best happens. You are the latter mister Anurag Kashyap, you are the wind beneath Rumi’s wings. Get well soon… because you have to fight with me more.”

Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama which is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a key role and is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

