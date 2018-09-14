Manmarziyaan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews: Taapsee Pannu starrer Manmarziyaan has finally hit the big screens today, September 14. Before hitting the screens, makers of the love saga organised a special screening for the celebrities. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu got praised by the Bollywood celebs. Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, the movie is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films.
Mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia was noted saying that she loved Kanika Dhillon’s Manmarziyaan. Thrilled by the performances, the actress further added, “Give me romance, great music, a beautiful world and spectacular performances and I’m sold!” She even praised the stars of the film. Angad Bedi’s wifey feels Taapsee got every beat right, Vicky Kaushal was the life of the film and Abhishek Bachchan was the pillar who packed a rock-solid performance. Calling its a beautiful movie, she even praised Anurag Kashyap.
The movie was premiered at Toronto International Film Festival famously known as TIFF. The cast of the movie Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were spotted in Toronto for the premiere after completing the Manmarziyaan promotions in India.
#Manmarziyaan my brother @juniorbachchan is a Bonafide star. He’s the strength and soul of the film. I love you junior. You gifted southpaw. @taapsee the dynamite who sinks her teeth into the role of rumi @vickykaushal09 sky is the limit for you. You are special. ❤️— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) September 12, 2018
Had the pleasure of watching #Manmarziyaan the other night.@anuragkashyap72 the story gripped me from the 1st minute to the very last. @taapsee you are the soul of this film! @juniorbachchan you stole my heart & @vickykaushal09 is an absolute Rockstar!@KanikaDhillon 😘👏🏻— Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) September 14, 2018
See u in theatres :) #Manmarziyaan— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 14, 2018
#manmarziyaan in theatres today in India!! Our first movie appearance, ever 👯♂️😱 honestly it was amazing working with a phenomenal actor like @taapsee and a brilliant director like @anuragkashyap72! Weee #firstmovie #manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/uM2n08NtSy— Poonam and Priyanka (@PoonamPriyankaS) September 14, 2018
The man woman dynamics of #Manmarziyan are beautifully chaotic ! The atmospherics combined with the @anuragkashyap72 madness makes this film a truly unusual and magical emotional ride! I was on an @ItsAmitTrivedi roller coaster and enjoyed every bit of it!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018
Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile @vickykaushal09 ... @juniorbachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves... and @taapsee is such a patakka 💥💥#Manmarziyan was seen last night!! @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 8, 2018
#Manmarziyan is a concoction of some extremely talented people bringing their best 2celebrate womanhood &its evolution in india. @KanikaDhillon @vickykaushal09 @juniorbachchan & @taapsee @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai @ItsAmitTrivedi .. aap sab ko bahut bahut badhai ho🙏❤️— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 13, 2018
Saw #Manmarziyan last night n still cant get it out of my mind. Such fine storytelling n flawless performances. I wouldn’t change a thing about it. Congratulations to the whole team. @juniorbachchan @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @KanikaDhillon A must watch— SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) September 13, 2018
Wow! ❤️ Too soon ..Too early..But totally a deserving one..cant wait for #Manmarziyan to release Tomorrow! 🙆🏻♀️🙆🏻♀️ Cant keep calm..!— Rashi Saxena (@rashibuttercup) September 13, 2018
@juniorbachchan ..your time has come!! Absolutely loved it #Manmarziyan— Suhas Aher (@tosuhas) September 6, 2018
My most most favourite @anuragkashyap72 film! #Manmarziyan is such a relatable film. So good to see @juniorbachchan back on screen! Wish there was a Robbie in real! @taapsee you were electric..best so far! @vickykaushal09 you are something else!How can you be SO good!— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) September 13, 2018
Pls watch!