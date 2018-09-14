Manmarziyaan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews: Taapsee Pannu starrer Manmarziyaan has finally hit the big screens today, September 14. Before hitting the screens, makers of the love saga organised a special screening for the celebrities. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu got praised by the Bollywood celebs. Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, the movie is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films.

Mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia was noted saying that she loved Kanika Dhillon’s Manmarziyaan. Thrilled by the performances, the actress further added, “Give me romance, great music, a beautiful world and spectacular performances and I’m sold!” She even praised the stars of the film. Angad Bedi’s wifey feels Taapsee got every beat right, Vicky Kaushal was the life of the film and Abhishek Bachchan was the pillar who packed a rock-solid performance. Calling its a beautiful movie, she even praised Anurag Kashyap.

The movie was premiered at Toronto International Film Festival famously known as TIFF. The cast of the movie Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were spotted in Toronto for the premiere after completing the Manmarziyaan promotions in India.

