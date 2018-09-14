Manmarziyaan movie review: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan has released today, i.e September 14, 2018. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is making buzz for all the right reasons. With Manmarziyaan, films like Love Sonia and Mitron have also hit the screens today.

After raising the excitement among the audience with an intriguing trailer and electrifying songs of the film, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan has finally hit the screens this weekend, i.e September 14. Moving away from the typical Anurag Kashyap films, the director has, for the very first time, helmed a romantic film and looking at the positive reviews from the film critics as well as Bollywood celebrities, it seems like he has striked a masterstroke with this one.

In her review for PinkVilla, Karishma Shetty noted that Manmarziyaan may not be everyone’s cup of tea but if you are a die-hard fan of romantic movies then you have to watch this one. Speaking about the love triangle in the narrative, Taapsee’s chemistry with Vicky is electrifying while her chemistry with Abhishek is like an old wine, it gets better with age, she stated.

Giving the film 4 out of 5 stars, Rachit Gupta in his review for TOI stated that Manmarziyaan is a love story for all ages. Unlike other Anurag Kashyap films, the manner in which Manmarziyaan talks about love and relationships is refreshing and despite a seemingly conventional story, it comes across as original, writes Rachit Gupta. He adds that while the story may be a little too deep for the millennials, it is undoubtedly one of the best romantic movies that have released in Bollywood in a long time.

All praises for Taapsee Pannu’s performance, Devansh Sharma in his review for Firstpost noted that Manmarziyaan is through and through her show as she delivers her career’s best performance. Although Vicky does come close to stealing the show with his spot on confidence and body language followed by his character’s vulnerability in the latter part of the film. Speaking about Abhishek’s performance, Devansh stated that although the actor has oodles of charm to offer, but since Manmarziyaan is touted as his comeback, he underperforms to a large extent.

